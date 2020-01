Are you wanting to get more involved in the Lubbock community and meet your future best friends, roommates, and bridesmaids? Miller Girls may just be the perfect fit for you! Join us January 22nd and 23rd at 6:30 in the SUB Red Raider Ballroom for spring rush! Visit our website to learn more about Miller Girls and all of our community service opportunities!



1/23/2020



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 1/23/2020



SUB Red Raider Ballroom



