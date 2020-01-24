Tonight, the Black Graduate Student Association (BGSA) will have a general meeting kickback open to everyone. Join us as we discuss this semester; then stay awhile to make new friends, catch-up with old ones, and just chill.





Meeting will begin at 7:30 pm at 25Twenty Apartments (2520 Marsha Sharp Freeway) - Game Lounge. There will be food, pool, spades, and conversation. For more information you can reach us on Twitter (@TTUBGSA), IG (@bgsatxtech), or email (bgsaexecutiveboard@groups.ttu.edu). Hope to see you there...

