TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Black Graduate Student Association General Meeting Kickback
Tonight, the Black Graduate Student Association (BGSA) will have a general meeting kickback open to everyone.  Join us as we discuss this semester; then stay awhile to make new friends, catch-up with old ones, and just chill.  

Meeting will begin at 7:30 pm at 25Twenty Apartments (2520 Marsha Sharp Freeway) - Game Lounge. There will be food, pool, spades, and conversation.  For more information you can reach us on Twitter (@TTUBGSA), IG (@bgsatxtech), or email (bgsaexecutiveboard@groups.ttu.edu).  Hope to see you there...
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
1/24/2020

Originator:
Charles Ramey

Email:
charles.ramey@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2020

Location:
2520 Marsha Sharp Freeway

Categories