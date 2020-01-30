Enjoy a taste of Australian culture with this painting event. Get your take on aboriginal dot art with magnets, plaques, and boomerangs! Free with your TTU ID and while supplies last! Sponsored by the Student Activities Board. Posted:

1/28/2020



Christian Valles



christian.valles@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2020



SUB Food Court



Arts & Entertainment

