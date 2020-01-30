Enjoy a taste of Australian culture with this painting event. Get your take on aboriginal dot art with magnets, plaques, and boomerangs! Free with your TTU ID and while supplies last!
Sponsored by the Student Activities Board.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am