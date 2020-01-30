TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Art Down Under Event!

Enjoy a taste of Australian culture with this painting event. Get your take on aboriginal dot art with magnets, plaques, and boomerangs! Free with your TTU ID and while supplies last!

Sponsored by the Student Activities Board.
Posted:
1/28/2020

Originator:
Christian Valles

Email:
christian.valles@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2020

Location:
SUB Food Court

