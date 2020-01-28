TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Are you an upperclass student? If so, this scholarship may be for you!

The Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship Endowment was established to recognize students for their efforts to make a positive impact on Texas Tech University and their community through their leadership, community service, and/or philanthropy. The scholarship provides an opportunity for the recipient(s) to recognize a female Texas Tech University administrator, faculty, staff, or alumna who positively influenced Texas Tech or themselves.

 

Apply Today: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/351690

 

Deadline to apply: Friday, March 13, 2020

 

Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Massengale, Elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
1/28/2020

Originator:
Elizabeth Massengale

Email:
elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu

Department:
Parent Relations


Categories