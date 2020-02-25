TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Are you an upper-level student? If so, this scholarship may be for you!

The Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship Endowment was established to recognize students for their efforts to make a positive impact on Texas Tech University and their community through their leadership, community service, and/or philanthropy. The scholarship provides an opportunity for the recipient(s) to recognize a female Texas Tech University administrator, faculty, staff, or alumna who positively influenced Texas Tech or themselves.

 

Apply Today: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/351690

 

Deadline to apply: Friday, March 13, 2020

 

Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Massengale, Elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
2/25/2020

Originator:
Elizabeth Massengale

Email:
elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu

Department:
Parent Relations


Categories