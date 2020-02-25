Are you an upper-level student? If so, this scholarship may be for you!

The Student Leaders by Amy Love Scholarship Endowment was established to recognize students for their efforts to make a positive impact on Texas Tech University and their community through their leadership, community service, and/or philanthropy. The scholarship provides an opportunity for the recipient(s) to recognize a female Texas Tech University administrator, faculty, staff, or alumna who positively influenced Texas Tech or themselves. Apply Today: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/351690 Deadline to apply: Friday, March 13, 2020 Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Massengale, Elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu Posted:

2/25/2020



Originator:

Elizabeth Massengale



Email:

elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu



Department:

Parent Relations





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Student Organization

