Come and See for 2020 resumes this week on Thursday, January 23rd from 10:30 until noon or Saturday January 25th also from 10:30 until noon. The focus will be some of the Clothing and Textile Division’s new acquisitions including pieces related to the films Little Women and Alice in Wonderland



Please RSVP by emailing marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or calling (806) 834-5146. If there is inclement weather your e-mail address is how we will communicate any change.



As in the past the programs are planned for the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium off the Sculpture Court, best accessed through the doors on the West Side of the Museum. Posted:

1/23/2020



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/25/2020



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

