The English department needs to hire a student assistant to help IT personnel and faculty from 3pm - 7pm, Monday through Thursday. Previous IT experience is not required, but you must be knowledgeable and handy with computers and technology equipment. You must be punctual and dependable. Job pays $10 per hour. Please email resume and a list of three (3) professional references to Christiana Christofides, Director of Operations, English Department at christiana.christofides@ttu.edu.