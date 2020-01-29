JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Name: The Vietnam Archive

Hiring Contact: Andrew Hinton

Available Position Title: Student Assistant (Collection Processor)

Duties: The Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive at Texas Tech University is one of the largest collections of its kind in the world. Our holdings document the history of the Vietnam War, the military experiences of America and its allies, and the history of the Vietnamese people. The Vietnam Archive is looking to hire one (1) work-study student assistant to help process historic materials in its holdings, including documents, books, slides, photographs, film, audio, artifacts, and various other media. Duties will include following detailed instructions to organize collections and create custom descriptions for them through the Vietnam Archive’s database. Occasional duties will include moving boxes and other special projects. Training is provided.

Requirements: Must be an undergraduate student with work study eligibility, preferably in History or a similarly related Humanities major. Excellent oral and written communication skills; ability to pay close attention to details; ability to work well independently, following detailed instructions and applying that training appropriately; experience using a variety of computer software and hardware including flatbed scanners, MS Office, Adobe Photoshop or similar program, Adobe Acrobat, and database software; and ability to lift up to 40 pounds. Preferred qualifications include work experience in a library, archives or museum and interest in the Vietnam War, military history, and Southeast Asian history, culture, and geography.

Work Study Eligibility is REQUIRED. (There are no tuition waivers or benefits with this position.)

Specific Hours: 8-5 Monday-Friday (flexible schedule)

Hours per week: 17-20

Salary: $9.00/hour (no tuition waivers, no benefits)

When does job start: position open until filled

How to Apply: