NWI Presentation Announcement by Dr. Michael Jensen
Dr. Michael Jensen, Boorkhaven Laboratory, and the Environmental & Climate Sciences Department will present a seminar on the scientific motivation for the TRACER campaign, details on the deployment strategies, and evolving opportunities for participation. The unique combination of cloud, precipitation, lightning, aerosol, and atmospheric state measurements associated with tracked convective cells will ultimately improve our understanding of the convective cloud lifecycle and its interaction with individual environmental factors such that improved, next generation cumulus, microphysics, turbulence, and aerosol parameterizations can be designed.
Posted:
1/23/2020

Originator:
Patricia Bela

Email:
patricia.bela@ttu.edu

Department:
National Wind Institute

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2020

Location:
Experimental Science Bldg, room 120

