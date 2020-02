This course uses QuickBooks Pro desktop version.

You'll learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors and employees to help build a successful business.

Please register : http://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/14973 Posted:

2/18/2020



Originator:

BECKY Castilleja



Email:

becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2020



Location:

2579 s loop 289, Lubbock TX



