This Spring Learning Series, sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate, partners with Dr. Amanda Wheeler of the Student Counseling Center to present Shielding Yourself from the Burn(out)!

This training will focus on exploring burnout, particularly in the workplace. We will discuss potential causes, as well as warning signs that you may be experiencing burnout. We will also discuss a variety of ways to re-energize and take care of yourself to minimize the damaging effects burnout can have on your life.

Dr. Amanda Wheeler is currently an Assistant Director of Outreach at the Student Counseling Center where she has worked for almost 10 years. She graduated from TTU with her undergraduate and graduate degrees, thus has been part of the Tech family for almost 20 years. Her passion areas include working with students struggling with identity or mental health concerns and teaching students/faculty/staff about mental health issues.

Please join us Thursday, March 5th in the Mesa Room (2nd floor of the SUB) at 10:45am-12:00pm or 1:15pm-2:30pm

Snacks and drinks will also be provided for your enjoyment!

To register, please email maclay.buie@ttu.edu or enroll via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx



