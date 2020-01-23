The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on the TTU Wikis service, wikis.ttu.edu, on Friday, January 24, from 4:00 am to 6:00 am (CST). During this time period, the TTU Wiki service will not be available. We appreciate your partnership, as we work to continuously strengthen and enhance IT services for the TTU Community.

If you would like more information about using the TTU Wikis service, please contact the IT TeamWeb at itteamweb@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues with the TTU Wikis service outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.