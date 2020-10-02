TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Founder's Day
Please join the Office of the President in the celebration of Founder's Day on Monday, February 10, 2020. President and Mrs. Schovanec, along with member of the President's Leadership Team, will serve cake at the Student Union Building from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. (or until all of the cake as been served).
Posted:
2/5/2020

Originator:
Carla Lovelace

Email:
carla.lovelace@ttu.edu

Department:
President's Office

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2020

Location:
Student Union Building

