|
Please join the Office of the President in the celebration of Founder's Day on Monday, February 10, 2020. President and Mrs. Schovanec, along with member of the President's Leadership Team, will serve cake at the Student Union Building from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. (or until all of the cake as been served).
|Posted:
2/5/2020
Originator:
Carla Lovelace
Email:
carla.lovelace@ttu.edu
Department:
President's Office
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2020
Location:
Student Union Building
Categories