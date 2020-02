Come on out to the SUB outdoor plaza and celebrate Diversity week with RISE! Make your own FREE tie dye shirt. FREE t shirts will be available for the first 150 people in attendance, so be sure to arrive early while supplies last!

Posted:

2/27/2020



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/24/2020



Location:

SUB Outdoor plaza



Departmental