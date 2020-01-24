A KMS (Key Management System) server managed by TOSM has reached its end of life and will be retired on Sunday, 1/26/2020 at 6:00 PM (CST). This maintenance may only affect a very small number of Windows systems that are running Windows 8.1 or earlier that are statically configured to connect directly to this particular server. These systems may begin displaying messages stating that they are not running a genuine copy of Windows. Otherwise, no impact is expected. If you receive these messages, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or online at www.askIT.ttu.edu for assistance in validating your Windows license. Posted:

