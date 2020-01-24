Very soon, Microsoft will transition Texas Tech University’s Office 365 (O365) voicemail services to their modern Cloud Voicemail service. Minimal impact is expected in most cases, as the update is automatic and voicemail messages will still be accessible in email and Microsoft Teams software. However, as a result of this change, voicemail access will no longer be possible by calling 806.742.1111, 806.742.2448, or your own phone number.

In addition, you may receive notifications in your Skype for Business (SfB) software to upgrade to Microsoft Teams. These notifications can be dismissed or avoided altogether by upgrading to the latest O365 SfB software (recommended), as SfB is still required for telephony at TTU. To upgrade your Skype for Business software, follow the instructions at www.askit.ttu.edu/skypeforbusiness.

As a reminder, Microsoft no longer supports mailbox features such as calendar, contacts, and voicemail directly on older telephone handsets, such as Polycom CX500, CX600, or CX3000 IP phones.

Watch for an additional announcement once Microsoft sets the final date to transition TTU’s O365 environment to Cloud Voicemail.

Assistance:

Please contact IT Help Central at 806.742.4357 or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu if you require assistance with voicemail services.