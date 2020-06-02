TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Interested in Fighting Gender Inequality?

Tech STF will be hosting an information session on February 6 @ 6pm. Come hear about our upcoming events and learn how you can get involved! 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

1/29/2020

Cameron Holman

cameron.holman@ttu.edu

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2020

Human Sciences Rm 169

