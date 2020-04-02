Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance

Join Tech FMLA for its first meeting of the semester. We’ll be meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in Human Sciences 120 to explore the contributions of Black women to feminism, womanism, and other non-mainstream movements for gender and racial equality. We will have group activities to aid this dialogue and also provide resources on upcoming Black History Month events, especially highlighting current advocacy.



WHO WE ARE: The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (Tech FMLA) is a student organization aimed at promoting gender equality, raising social awareness on topics such as rape culture and intersectional feminism, and providing education on a wide variety of feminist issues. We meet every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Human Sciences 120.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: E-mail us at texastech.fmla@gmail.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TechFMLA.

