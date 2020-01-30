Define American College Chapters are a place where discussions about about immigration and identity are brought to a University's community, led by students. By forming connections with others from different immigration backgrounds, students reach out to create spaces and opportunities for mutual understanding and seek to educate their University community. Join us in our first meeting of the semester to learn about who we are, our initiatives, and giving back on Thursday, January 30th at 5:30 PM in the Biology building, room 0023. For additional information, visit this website, email defineamericanttu@gmail.com, or visit our facebook.

