FIFA Tournament Friday 31st 6-8:30pm SUB 2nd floor Arroyo Room

Come and show your skills playing FIFA in both Play Station and Xbox . Compete and win a final prize. Entrance and participation+ energy drink+snack for just 5$. Come and tell your friends as well. Presented by SOGC

For Sing up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050A4FA9AB28A3F94-fifa

Further questions contact: 248 605 1738

Sponsored by the Society of Oil and Gas Contractors, a registered student organization.