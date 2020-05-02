Stop by the SUB Courtyard and Ballroom on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 11 am – 2 pm, to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2020. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!

Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers the opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities. You will acquire a team-oriented mindset and leadership development skills. Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific.

