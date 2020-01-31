Are you planning on submitting a paper to our Annual Conference? Want a chance to earn a scholarship as well? Check out these upcoming workshops!

February 4th, 12:00PM-1:00PM, University Library RM 150

February 5th, 4:30PM-5:30PM, University Library RM 150

Women's & Gender Studies and the University Library proudly announce an endowment fund named in honor and memory of our friend and colleague, the Sandy River Memorial Endowment.

The TTU WGS Librarian, Joshua Salmans, MLIS, Assistant Librarian, Outreach & Engagement, will host the workshops. In this workshop, participants will learn more about research in gender studies and related fields. Information will also be available on how to submit your abstract and final paper for review to earn a chance at the scholarship.

About

This scholarship will provide assistance to a student at Texas Tech, with preference, to outstanding graduate or undergraduate students who present library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields at the WGS Annual Conference. (Note: participants must be available to present their research on Friday, April 17, 2020).

How do I apply for the scholarship?

Students must submit an abstract for an individual paper by the deadline of the "Call for Proposals" (CFP) of the Texas Tech Annual All University Conference. Read the detailed CFP page to follow the official conference submission guidelines and submit the abstract by the DEADLINE of February 21.

Link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/river_memorium.php

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335