All Texas Tech students are invited to join us in the Allen Theatre TODAY, February 4th, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 pm for a panel discussion with local teachers of languages other than English: Jeremy Hogan (German), Omar Palafox (Spanish), and Emily Van Don (French). These individuals will be discussing the nature of their work and how they understand their role in addressing global challenges such as population, resources, technology, information, economics, conflict, and governance. There will be plenty of time for attendees to ask questions. Admission is free with your student ID! Posted:

2/4/2020



Originator:

Alec Cattell



Email:

alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 2/4/2020



Location:

Allen Theatre (SUB)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

