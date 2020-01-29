TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RISA Kickoff Meeting 1/29

Come join us on Wednesday at 7pm in the Matador Room at the SUB for RISA's semester kickoff meeting! This will be a great opportunity for you to learn more about our organization and what we offer, whether you're new to reason or a seasoned member. 
The Rawls Information Security Association, or RISA, is a professional student organization, with a primary focus on careers in technology. Last semester, we offered a wide variety of student led committees, such as Threat Intelligence and Finance, just to name a view. You can view the full list of committees and learn more about RISA at ThisIsRISA.org
We hope to see you there!

1/29/2020

Jonathan Unfred

Jon.unfred@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/29/2020

Matador Room at the SUB

