The College of Education will host a study abroad fair on Tuesday, February 4, in the 2nd Floor Foyer of the College, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. All TTU undergraduate and graduate students are invited to participate and apply for the programs. The College offers international experiences in Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Spain. The programs provide teaching experience in schools, practicum in diverse communities, and language and culture classes, among others. Students also have opportunities to carry out various research projects. In addition to receiving information about the programs, students will be informed about TTU study abroad procedures and policies, financial aid, and scholarships. Applicants will be entered into a drawing for various prizes. For more information, contact Dr. Comfort Pratt at c.pratt@ttu.edu or (806)-834-5710. Posted:

