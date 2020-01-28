Red Raiders,

You, or your parents, may need the 1098-T to complete a 2019 income tax return.

Students may access their 1098-T from the RaiderLink portal by completing the steps below:

Click on the TTU MyTech tab in Raiderlink

Click on the Student Business Services link in the Registration and Financials box

Click on the 1098T-View and Print link

A new window will open your personal 1098-T page

Please note, if your password has expired, select the “forgot password” option on the Raiderlink login page and follow the instructions provided to reset password. If you have any trouble with your login, please contact IT Help at 806-742-HELP.

If you previously accessed your 1098-T, the information displayed may have been incomplete. We recommend you review the complete form that is now available in Raiderlink to ensure the information is correct.

For 1098-T questions, please email tax.1098T@ttu.edu or contact Student Business Services, at (806) 742-3272.

Thank you,

Student Business Services