Developer Student Clubs by Google Developers is coming to Texas Tech University, don’t miss the chance to get resources from Google for free, build projects to solve real life problems, and be a part of the network of 700 DSCs across universities worldwide. Join us at our info session on Thursday, January 30th in ECE 101 at 6:30 pm. Students from all majors are invited. Our guest speaker would be Mr. Daniel Fiorillo, who is a TTU Alumni, engineer at Google and the North America head of DSC. There will be Google DSC swag so you don’t want to miss out! Register here to get added to our slack channel, mailing list and rsvp for the info session:

https://forms.gle/oRg8ihrjsWEsjddp8

Visit our website: https://www.dscttu.com

Get to know more about DSC: https://developers.google.com/community/dsc/



1/29/2020



Saransh Kalra



saransh.kalra@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2020



Location:

ECE 101



