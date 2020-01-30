The Vietnam Center and Sam Johnson Vietnam Archive cordially invites you to join us as we celebrate Tet: the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, at 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the ICC Hall of Nations. Please come sample delicious Vietnamese cuisine and learn more about the rich heritage and culture that makes Vietnam so remarkable. In Vietnam, one of 12 animals of the zodiac represents each year and 2020 ushers in the Lunar Year of the Rat. The Rat plays an important role in everyday life in Vietnam and people born in the Year of the Rat are said to be intelligent, charming, creative, generous, and meticulous. The Vietnamese people regard Tet as their most cherished holiday and it is a time to celebrate family and friends. We hope you will be able to join us! Posted:

1/28/2020



Stephen Maxner



steve.maxner@ttu.edu



The Vietnam Center



4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

1/30/2020



ICC Hall of Nations



Arts & Entertainment


