The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





Importance of Global Comparative Health: Key Concerns and Lessons for Healthcare Delivery in the United States





• Speaker: Dr. Richard G. Greenhill, DHA, MBA, MSc, FACHE Assistant Program Director BSHM/Assistant Professor

• Date: Wednesday, February 12

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 110





Dr. Greenhill is an Assistant Professor with 27 years of experience across the continuum of health services delivery. He has held various roles in executive leadership in US healthcare systems, and has expertise in global health systems. His global health credentials include applied research at the World Health Organization as well as at the health ministry-level in Belize, Sweden, Estonia, and Wales. In addition, he recently completed a post-doctoral Multilateral Diplomacy Immersion Program at the United Nations Office Geneva (UNOG), Palais des Nations in Switzerland.

The forces of globalization and international trade have reduced the time and distance between nations and therefore disease management. Trade pacts like the recent United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) underscore a need for US health executives and clinicians to become familiar with global health trends, lessons learned, and subsequent business and clinical impact. This lecture will discuss key topic areas related to global health such as innovations, workforce migration, and OneHealth.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.





For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc, or call 806-743-2901.



