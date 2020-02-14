The Residence Halls Association is proud to open up the 2020-2021 executive board elections. All residents living on campus in the upcoming academic year are welcome to apply. All positions will be open for application:







President



Vice President of Administration and Finance



Vice President of Leadership Development and Advocacy



Vice President of Public Relations and External Affairs



(2 Positions available) Vice President of Programming



National Communications Coordinator







If you are interested in applying for President please note that a person can only be nominated for the position if he or she has been in a member on a complex council board for a full year. If you are interested in any of these positions you can always come to the LDC in Carpenter Wells to ask more questions. Every member of the executive board gets compensated housing and meal plan and puts in 10-15 office hours weekly working on leadership development for student leaders, programs and social media posts! We look forward to seeing the applications roll in!

