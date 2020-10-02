Apply to be apart of the second largest student organization at Texas Tech! The Residence Halls Association has 7 positions available for the new year. President Vice President of Administration and Finance Vice President of Leadership Development and Advocacy Vice President of Public Relations and External Affairs (2 Positions available) Vice President of Programming National Communications Coordinator If you are curious about the positions but want more information come by the LDC located in Carpenter Wells and ask the current board any questions you have! Every member of the executive board gets compensated housing and meal plan for their hard work. An RHA officer is expected to participate in 10-15 office hours weekly working on leadership development for student leaders, programs and social media posts! Applications will be open February 7th through February 21st. You can find the application on the RHA Tech Connect page! We look forward to seeing your applications roll in! Posted:

2/10/2020



Originator:

Abigail Kerner



Email:

abigail.kerner@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

