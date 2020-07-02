TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Feminist First Fridays

Join us on the first Friday of each month in DRANE Hall 249, 12:00 - 12:50 P.M., on the Texas Tech campus for "Feminist First Fridays".  These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus. Topic to be announced. These discussions are FREE and open to the public. 

  • February 7th - What's Love Got to Do With It?: Tips for Equitable Intimate Relationships, Speakers: Morgan Allen, Women's Protective Services & TTU Women's & Gender Studies Alumna, Stephen Garcia, Women's Protective Services and Dr. Dana Weiser, Women's & Gender Studies Affiliated Faculty and Associate Professor, HDFS.

 

Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu
Posted:
2/5/2020

Originator:
Tricia Earl

Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu

Department:
Women and Gender Studies

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2020

Location:
DRANE Hall 249

