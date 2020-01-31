Presale orders for Valentine's Day floral arrangements are now available until February 11, 2020. Items available for purchase for purchase are a Pink, Red and Heart vase with two red roses, a Valentine's Day insert, as well as a To and From card for $12.12 each plus tax. We offer free Lubbock campus deliveries and Off camps deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. While supplies last limited quantities are available.

To order, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php

Orders can also be made by emailing RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu

Check or Money Order made payable to Texas Tech

If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax

Send payment to Ground Box 43144

No Maintenance Included

No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!

FOP accounts are accepted

Confirmation email sent from RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: February 11, 2020 Orders must be paid by: February 12, 2020 Delivery Date: February 14, 2020

Posted:

1/31/2020



Originator:

Mara Zell



Email:

RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Administration Salary





Categories

Departmental Events

