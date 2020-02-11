TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RAIDER FLORAL AND EVENTS VALENTINE'S DAY SALE
Presale orders for Valentine's Day floral arrangements are now available until February 11, 2020. Items available for purchase for purchase are a Pink, Red and Heart vase with two red roses, a Valentine's Day insert, as well as a To and From card for $12.12 each plus tax. We offer free Lubbock campus deliveries and Off camps deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. While supplies last limited quantities are available.


Orders can also be made by emailing RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu  

Check or Money Order made payable to Texas Tech

If paid by Money Order, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax

Send payment to Ground Box 43144

No Maintenance Included

No Exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!

FOP accounts are accepted

Confirmation email sent from RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: February 11, 2020
Orders must be paid by: February 12, 2020
Delivery Date: February 14, 2020 
 

Posted:
2/10/2020

Originator:
Mara Zell

Email:
RaiderFloralEvents@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Administration Salary


