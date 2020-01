Free snacks and activities will be provided to the first 200 guests. Please join the Office of Global Health, Global Health Alliance, Medical Spanish Club & Gay-Straight Alliance as we celebrate global expressions and understandings of love.

• Tuesday, February 18 • ACB Lobby • 11:30-1:00, come & go

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Office of Global Health at 743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu Posted:

1/31/2020



Originator:

Chris ODell



Email:

christopher.odell@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/18/2020



Location:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building Lobby



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization