The McKenzie Lectureship Series is made possible by the generosity of Michael "Mickey" and Barbara Esslinger McKenzie. Mickey is the CEO and Chairman of the Board at Grocery Supply Company (GSC), the fifth-largest wholesale distributor to convenience stores in the country. Mickey and Barbara volunteer at great deal in their local community. They engage in many philanthropic endeavors. generously supporting many areas at Texas Tech University, including the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities (CCRC). Through endowments, Mickey and Barbara currently fund the annual McKenzie Lectureship Series and provide scholarships to recovering students.

Over the past nine years, the McKenzie Lectureship Series has hosted regional and national conferences, encouraging recovering students and professionals who work with them to create and thrive in a collegiate recovery community. Additionally, the conference had educated addiction/recovery professionals by providing information about how to apply research into all types of recovery efforts. The generosity of Mickey and Barbara McKenzie enables the CCRC at TTU to sustain a national leadership position in recovery higher education.



Link to register: www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/csa/conference/index.php



For questions or further information contact: Ann Marie Casiraghi, M.S. Ann.M.Casiraghi@ttu.edu 806.834.2789

Posted:

1/30/2020



Originator:

Anna Trevino



Email:

alee.trevino@ttu.edu



Department:

Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2020



Location:

Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities-Serenity Center 1309 Akron Ave



