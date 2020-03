An evening of dance featuring choreography by Texas Tech dance faculty and guest artists.

Show Run: March 5-7

Ticket Prices: $15 for individuals; $5 for students with valid ID

Buy Tickets: www.theatre.ttu.edu or 806-742-3603

Location: Black Box Theatre - 2812 18th St. Posted:

3/6/2020



Originator:

Lindsay Rigney



Email:

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2020



Location:

The Black Box Theatre



Arts & Entertainment