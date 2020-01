On Sunday, February 2nd, TOSM Enterprise Systems will be upgrading production Ellucian Advise. We will begin upgrading the environment at 6PM CDT and the expected downtime for Advise is 4-6 hours. Please direct any questions regarding this maintenance to TOSM Enterprise Systems at enterprise.tosm@ttu.edu Posted:

