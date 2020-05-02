

What is RecycleMania? A national competition among US Colleges and Universities to raise awareness about recycling.

Need a new t shirt? Can we catch you green handed? Do you dare to join the movement? SKIP THE STRAW! Have you applied yet for the USH Sustainability Scholarship? Show off what you can make out of a material that is recyclable at the Recycled Art Contest.

Visit the TTU RecycleMania page. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/gogreen/recyclemania.php

Email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu if you need further information! Have questions about recycling? Contact us now, or visit with us at one of our events. Posted:

