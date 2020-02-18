"Engaged Scholarship as a University Priority -

Concepts and Strategies for Success"



Tuesday, February 18, 2020

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center

Texas Tech Library, Room 151

(Lunch will be provided)



Sponsored by University Outreach and Engagement

Engaged Scholarship is a distinctive, scholarly approach to university-community partnerships. Engaged scholars understand that the underlying principles of effective engagement with communities include mutual respect, recognition that community knowledge is valuable, and a focus on sustainability as an integral part of the relationship. Join us for a panel discussion with Texas Tech faculty members who have been involved in engaged scholarship and community partnerships for a substantial amount of time. The panelists will share their experiences in engaging with diverse sets of external communities for the mutual benefit of both the community and scholarship. They will discuss strategies for identifying the right partners, building trust, setting expectations, dealing with challenges, and achieving successful outcomes for all involved.

To register, visit the TLPDC events website at

ttu.elementlms.com.



For more information, contact

Dr. Birgit Green, Director of University Outreach and Engagement

birgit.green@ttu.edu | (806) 834-2308





University Outreach and Engagement strengthens Texas Tech's ability to

achieve excellence in Outreach and Engaged Scholarship by serving as a

Catalyst, Collaborator, and Connector.



Visit Our Website!



CONTACT US:

University Outreach and Engagement, Texas Tech University

Development Building | 2533 15th Street

universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu | 806.742.2392