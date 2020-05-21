TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2020 Top Techsan Luncheon - Save the Date

Beginning this year, the Top Techsan Luncheon will be held in the spring, following commencement. We made this change from Homecoming weekend because of the full schedule of campus events already going on at that time. We believe this change will allow more focus on our Top Techsans, providing them the increased recognition they deserve.

Nominations for 2020 Top Techsans will open next week. 

2020 Top Techsan Timeline

Feb 10             Nominations open

Feb 23             Nominations close

Feb 24             Nominee applications open

March 9          Nominee applications close

March 25        2020 Top Techsans announced           

Feel free to contact Britta Tye, Director of Special Events, at 834-2933 or britta.tye@ttu.edu if you have any questions. We look forward to celebrating our Top Techsans and the school we love so dearly.


 
Posted:
2/5/2020

Originator:
Britta Tye

Email:
britta.tye@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 5/21/2020

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center


