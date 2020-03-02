We are looking for adolescents with autism spectrum disorder between the ages of 11-17 years to participate in a study to see the benefits of incorporating Therapy Dogs into Social Skills Classes at the Burkhart Center. The participants will take part in group classes at the Burkhart Center for a free 10-week program. Taught social skills might include greeting, asking and answering questions, holding a conversation, etc. The participants will be asked to provide behavioral and physiological (saliva, heart rate, and skin conductance) measures during these sessions to see how the participant improves their social behavior as well as coping skills.

No compensation will be provided and the participation in Social Skills Class is free.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Paige Dotson at Paige.Dotson@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 834-2834.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

The study is conducted by Dr. Wes Dotson (Burkhart Center).