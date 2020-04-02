Please join us for lunch and two great presentations at our monthly LSJE (Lit of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag. Our speakers include Spanish grad student Maya Edwards, whose talk is titled, “#HerToo1887 and Fake News!: Current Themes in Nineteenth Century Short Fiction by Emilia Pardo Bazán” and Media Comm. grad student Sarah Cuevas, who will discuss "Chicanas Speak Out: A Visionary Discursive Space." Lunch is provided and a Q & A follows the presentations.