If you would like to learn more about the TRIO SSS program, join us at one of our in-person or online information sessions. The sessions will be about 20 minutes and the in-person sessions will include free lunch! You can choose a session or request a recording of a session using this form.

Session 1 : Friday, February 7th 11:30am - 11:50pm (Lunch provided - Jimmy John's)

Session 2 : Friday, February 7th Noon - 12:20pm (Lunch provided - Jimmy John's)

Session 3 : Monday, February 10th 4:30pm - 4:50pm (Online via Blackboard)



Session 4 : Monday, February 10th 5:00pm - 5:20pm (Online via Blackboard)

If you're ready to apply: Complete the New Participant Application:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/Application_Process.php