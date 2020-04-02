TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TRIO SSS Info Sessions - First-gen Student Support

If you would like to learn more about the TRIO SSS program, join us at one of our in-person or online information sessions. The sessions will be about 20 minutes and the in-person sessions will include free lunch! You can choose a session or request a recording of a session using this form. 

 

  • Session 1: Friday, February 7th 11:30am - 11:50pm (Lunch provided - Jimmy John's)
  • Session 2: Friday, February 7th Noon - 12:20pm (Lunch provided - Jimmy John's)
  • Session 3: Monday, February 10th 4:30pm - 4:50pm (Online via Blackboard)
  • Session 4: Monday, February 10th 5:00pm - 5:20pm (Online via Blackboard)

 

 If you're ready to apply: Complete the New Participant Application:  

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/Application_Process.php
Posted:
2/4/2020

Originator:
Marcus Graham

Email:
marcus.graham@ttu.edu

Department:
PI Carol Sumner


