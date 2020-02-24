February 24th, 2020 Study Abroad Day Events!

10:30AM - 11:30AM: Leading Students Abroad - How to Organize a Study Abroad Program *Faculty and Staff Only*

SUB Matador Room

11:30AM - 1:30PM: Study Abroad? No Probllama! Come hang out with our favorite Llamas and learn about study abroad!

Free Speech Area

1:00PM - 1:30PM: Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel. Learn about Study Abroad from your fellow Red Raiders!

SUB Matador Room

2:00PM - 3:00PM: Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop. Wondering how to pay for your study abroad? Attend this workshop!

SUB Matador Room

3:00PM - 4:00PM: Gilman Scholarship Workshop. If you receive a Pell Grant, you are automatically eligible for the Gilman Scholarship! Come learn about how to have a competitive application.

SUB Matador Room

6:00PM - 9:00PM: Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors. Come for dinner, stay for study abroad!

Twisted Root





Have any more questions? Email studyabroad@ttu.edu.