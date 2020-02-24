TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Abroad Day is February 24th!

February 24th, 2020 Study Abroad Day Events!

10:30AM - 11:30AM: Leading Students Abroad - How to Organize a Study Abroad Program *Faculty and Staff Only*
SUB Matador Room 
11:30AM - 1:30PM: Study Abroad? No Probllama! Come hang out with our favorite Llamas and learn about study abroad! 
Free Speech Area
1:00PM - 1:30PM: Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel. Learn about Study Abroad from your fellow Red Raiders!
SUB Matador Room
2:00PM - 3:00PM: Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop. Wondering how to pay for your study abroad? Attend this workshop!
SUB Matador Room
3:00PM - 4:00PM: Gilman Scholarship Workshop. If you receive a Pell Grant, you are automatically eligible for the Gilman Scholarship! Come learn about how to have a competitive application. 
SUB Matador Room
6:00PM - 9:00PM: Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisors. Come for dinner, stay for study abroad!
Twisted Root 

Have any more questions? Email studyabroad@ttu.edu. 
