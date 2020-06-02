"Applications and uses of Triadic Data Analysis"





Understanding the intricate nature of familial processes is a primary goal of family scholars, family therapists, preventionists, interventionists, and policy makers. Historically, analytic methods to unearth these nuances have been lacking. Recent advances have been made in analyzing dyadic data, but additional analytic approaches continue to be developed. In his presentation, Dr. Rose will focus on the practical application and uses of triadic data analysis to better understand familial processes.





Dr. Rose is an Assistant Professor and the Director of the Master of Social Work Program at Texas Tech University. He received his Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Connecticut. His research focuses on family resilience with a particular interest in the role of religiosity in family processes. He is interested in how religiosity impacts resilience and mental health among the general populace and within minority families. He also studies factors that strengthen couple relationships and the role and impact of fathers.