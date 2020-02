You are welcomed to the Peace War and Social Conflict Lab's excel workshop. Monday, Feb 10 6:00-6:30. Holden Hall 33. The workshop will go through the basics of excel. The workshop will be run by 2 PWSCL trainees: Kerstin and Misela.

