Paid Research Participants Needed:
The Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study about how people generate perceptual information. This is NOT a clinical study. It will NOT involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.
The study lasts for up to 1 1/2 hours and participants will receive $12.
Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and speak English fluently.
If you would like to participate in the study or receive more information, please email Dr. Keith S. Jones at keith.s.jones@ttu.edu. Questions or concerns can also be directed to Dr. Jones.
This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.
2/10/2020
Keith Jones
KEITH.S.JONES@TTU.EDU
Psychological Sciences
