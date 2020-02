Chris Stapleton and his "All-American Road Show" Tour comes to Lubbock, TX October 22, 2020 with special guests The Marcus King Band & Yola.





Tickets go on sale to the general public 10am Friday, but TTU students, faculty & staff are invited to participate in a special pre-sale opportunity Thursday, February 6th 10 am until 10pm.











There is a pre-sale limit of 4 tickets per purchase, while supplies last!