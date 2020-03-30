TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE Entrepreneurial Keynote Luncheon!

Join us for a FREE lunch and hear a 27 year-old's story of how he went from a student to a CEO of a company valued at $60M. Jan Bednar will share his story of his humble beginnings as a child growing up in the Czech Republic to being recognized in Forbes' 30 under 30.  

Date: March 30th, 2020 
Time: 11:30am-1:00pm 
Where: Student Red Raider Ballroom

This luncheon is a part of the 2020 Discoveries to Impact Week.  All events during DTI are FREE and Open to the Public.  Register today at www.eventleaf.com/discoveriestoipact
Posted:
2/10/2020

Originator:
Taysha Williams

Email:
taysha.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/30/2020

Location:
Student Union, Red Raider Ballroom


Categories