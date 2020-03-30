Join us for a FREE lunch and hear a 27 year-old's story of how he went from a student to a CEO of a company valued at $60M. Jan Bednar will share his story of his humble beginnings as a child growing up in the Czech Republic to being recognized in Forbes' 30 under 30.

Date: March 30th, 2020

Time: 11:30am-1:00pm

Where: Student Red Raider Ballroom



This luncheon is a part of the 2020 Discoveries to Impact Week. All events during DTI are FREE and Open to the Public. Register today at www.eventleaf.com/discoveriestoipact

